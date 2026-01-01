Penpot is the first open-source design and prototyping platform built specifically for cross-domain collaboration between designers and developers. Unlike proprietary alternatives that lock teams into subscription models and closed ecosystems, Penpot is built on open web standards, outputs native SVG, and generates CSS-ready code that developers can use directly in their projects.

Self-hosting Penpot on your own VPS keeps all design files, client work, and intellectual property exclusively on your servers â€” no per-seat fees, no vendor lock-in, and complete control over your design infrastructure and data.