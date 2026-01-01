Pelican Panel is a community-driven fork and modernization of Pterodactyl, rewritten on the latest Laravel and Filament stack to deliver a faster admin experience, a built-in web installer, and a plugin system for extending the panel without forking the codebase. Each game server is provisioned in its own isolated Docker container through the companion Wings daemon, keeping resources contained and the host secure.

Self-hosting Pelican removes the per-server fees of managed game hosting and gives operators full control over branding, authentication, eggs, and database storage. This deployment ships the Panel together with MariaDB and Redis â€” Wings must be installed separately on each node that runs game servers.