Paisa is a self-hosted personal finance tracker built on the double-entry accounting model. It gives you a precise, complete picture of your finances â€” assets, liabilities, income, expenses, and net worth â€” tracked using plain-text journal files that you own entirely. Unlike cloud-based finance apps, all your data stays on your own server with no subscription fees and no third party accessing your financial records.

The web interface transforms your accounting journal into interactive dashboards: expense breakdowns by category, asset allocation charts, retirement goal projections, and investment return tracking for mutual funds and stocks. Multi-currency support handles finances spread across different countries or asset classes.