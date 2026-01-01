Deploy OSRM in one click installation.
High-performance OpenStreetMap routing engine with a built-in directions UI for car, bike, and foot navigation.
Choose a VPS plan for OSRM
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OSRM
OSRM (Open Source Routing Machine) is a high-performance routing engine for shortest paths in road networks built from OpenStreetMap data. It powers turn-by-turn directions, isochrones, distance matrices, map matching, and trip optimization through a clean HTTP API, and is used in production by openstreetmap.org and many commercial mapping products.
This template ships the official routing backend together with the official directions frontend, so you get a working map UI out of the box. Self-hosting OSRM on your own VPS removes per-request quotas and pricing tiers, keeps location queries private, and lets you swap in any OpenStreetMap region you need without sharing telemetry with a third party.
Key features of OSRM
Built-in directions UI
The official OSRM frontend ships preconfigured against your backend, giving you an interactive routing map without writing any code.
Sub-millisecond routing
The Multi-Level Dijkstra engine returns continental-scale routes in milliseconds, even on modest VPS hardware.
Full routing API
Endpoints for route, table, match, trip, tile, and nearest let you build directions, ETA matrices, GPS map matching, and TSP solvers on top.
Custom OSM regions
Point the bundled init container at any Geofabrik extract to serve routing for a country, continent, or planet-wide dataset of your choice.
Multiple travel profiles
Switch the included Lua profile between car, bicycle, and foot to tailor routing to the use case you are deploying.
No quotas or API keys
Run unlimited queries against your own instance without rate limits, billing surprises, or third-party data sharing.
Why run OSRM on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.