Deploy Blender in one click installation.
Free and open-source 3D creation suite accessible from any browser via KasmVNC.
Choose a VPS plan for Blender
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Blender
Blender is the world's leading free and open-source 3D creation suite, covering the complete production pipeline — modeling, sculpting, rigging, animation, simulation, rendering, compositing, and video editing — in a single application. This template runs Blender inside a KasmVNC container, making the full desktop workspace available from any modern browser without installing anything locally.
Self-hosting Blender on a VPS means your projects, addons, and preferences persist across sessions and are reachable from any device. You can scale VPS resources to match demanding renders and keep large project files on server storage rather than syncing them between machines.
Key features of Blender
Full 3D Pipeline
Covers modeling, sculpting, rigging, animation, simulation, and compositing in one application, eliminating the need for multiple specialized tools.
Browser-Accessible Workspace
KasmVNC streams the Blender desktop to any browser, so you can work from a laptop, tablet, or underpowered machine using server-side compute.
Cycles and EEVEE Rendering
Choose between the physically accurate Cycles renderer or the real-time EEVEE engine depending on quality requirements and render time budgets.
Python Scripting API
Automate repetitive tasks, build custom tools, and drive batch render pipelines using Blender's comprehensive Python scripting interface.
Persistent Configuration
Addons, preferences, and project files are stored in a named volume so everything is exactly where you left it after container restarts or upgrades.
Why run Blender on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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