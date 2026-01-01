Defguard is an enterprise-grade zero-trust access management platform built around WireGuard, the only solution that adds real multi-factor authentication directly to the VPN tunnel rather than wrapping a separate application gateway around it. The core component bundled in this template runs the management web interface, OpenID Connect identity provider, user enrollment, ACL configuration, and the gRPC control plane that drives remote gateways and desktop clients.

Self-hosting Defguard on your own VPS keeps user directories, hardware keys, audit logs, and OpenID signing keys entirely under your control. Add Defguard gateway nodes anywhere on your network to terminate WireGuard tunnels, while the core stays as the single source of truth for identity, devices, and access policies.