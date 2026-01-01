Deploy Opengist with one-click installation.
Self-hosted pastebin powered by Git for sharing code snippets with syntax highlighting and full version history.
Choose a VPS plan for Opengist
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Opengist
Opengist is a self-hosted pastebin that stores every snippet as a real Git repository. Unlike database-backed paste tools, each gist is fully cloneable â€” users can push updates, view the full commit history, and collaborate via standard Git commands over HTTP or SSH. A clean web interface provides syntax highlighting, full-text search, and public, private, and unlisted visibility modes for each snippet.
Hosting Opengist on your VPS gives you full ownership of your code snippets and pastes without sharing them with third-party services. SQLite is used by default with no additional database container required. The first user to register becomes the administrator with access to instance-wide settings and user management.
Key features of Opengist
Git-backed storage
Every snippet is stored as a real Git repository, providing version history, diffs, and HTTP or SSH clone access out of the box.
Syntax highlighting
Supports hundreds of languages with automatic detection and manual override for accurate highlighting of any code snippet or config file.
Visibility controls
Set individual gists as public, private, or unlisted to control exactly who can discover and view your snippets.
Full-text search
Search across all gists by content, filename, or language using the built-in Bleve index â€” no external search engine required.
OAuth login
Sign in with GitHub, GitLab, Gitea, or any OIDC-compatible provider instead of managing a separate local account.
Embeddable snippets
Embed any gist in external pages with a generated script tag that renders live, syntax-highlighted code inline.
Why run Opengist on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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