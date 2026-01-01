Deploy Open Source POS in one click installation.
Web-based point of sale system for retail stores with inventory, customer management, and sales reporting.
Choose a VPS plan for Open Source POS
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Open Source POS
Open Source POS is a PHP web-based point of sale built for small retail shops, cafÃ©s, and service businesses that need a full-featured till system without per-terminal SaaS fees. The browser-based interface runs on any tablet, laptop, or counter PC, so the same backend powers checkout, inventory updates, and reporting from any device on the local network.
Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps customer records, sales history, and pricing data on infrastructure you control â€” with no monthly subscription, no transaction percentage, and no vendor lock-in. The included MariaDB database is provisioned automatically and persisted in named volumes for safe upgrades.
Key features of Open Source POS
Retail checkout
Process sales, returns, and layaways with barcode scanning, item lookup, and customizable receipts printed to standard thermal printers.
Inventory tracking
Track stock levels, set reorder thresholds, and manage suppliers across multiple item categories with automatic adjustments on every sale.
Customer management
Maintain a customer database with purchase history, loyalty points, store credit balances, and per-customer pricing tiers.
Sales reporting
Generate detailed reports on sales, taxes, payments, profits, and discounts across configurable date ranges and employee filters.
Employee accounts
Create individual employee logins with role-based permissions to separate cashier, manager, and reporting access on a shared terminal.
Multi-currency taxes
Configure multiple tax rates, currencies, and payment methods to match local retail rules and customer payment preferences.
Why run Open Source POS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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