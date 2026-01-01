Deploy AureusERP in one click installation.
Open-source ERP platform for SMEs covering finance, HR, inventory, sales, and CRM in one unified system.
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What you can build with AureusERP
AureusERP is a modern, open-source enterprise resource planning platform built on Laravel 11 and FilamentPHP 3. It brings together finance, human resources, inventory management, sales, and customer relationship management under a single, cohesive interface — eliminating the need for disconnected spreadsheets and separate tools.
Self-hosting AureusERP on your own VPS puts your business data entirely under your control with no per-user fees or vendor lock-in. With over 10,000 GitHub stars and active daily development, it offers a credible open-source alternative to paid ERP suites like Odoo or SAP Business One.
Key features of AureusERP
Integrated Finance Module
Manage accounts payable and receivable, journals, invoices, and financial reports from a single unified dashboard.
HR and Payroll
Track employees, contracts, attendance, and leave requests without switching between separate HR tools.
Inventory Management
Monitor stock levels, warehouses, purchase orders, and product movements in real time to prevent shortages and overstocking.
CRM and Sales Pipeline
Manage leads, opportunities, and customer accounts through a pipeline view connected directly to invoicing and order fulfillment.
FilamentPHP Admin UI
Clean, fast admin interface built on FilamentPHP 3 gives every module a consistent look and feel without extra configuration.
Why run AureusERP on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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