AureusERP is a modern, open-source enterprise resource planning platform built on Laravel 11 and FilamentPHP 3. It brings together finance, human resources, inventory management, sales, and customer relationship management under a single, cohesive interface — eliminating the need for disconnected spreadsheets and separate tools.

Self-hosting AureusERP on your own VPS puts your business data entirely under your control with no per-user fees or vendor lock-in. With over 10,000 GitHub stars and active daily development, it offers a credible open-source alternative to paid ERP suites like Odoo or SAP Business One.