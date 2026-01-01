Deploy NocoBase in one click installation.
Extensible open-source no-code platform for building internal tools and business applications with a plugin-based architecture.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with NocoBase
NocoBase is a scalability-first open-source no-code/low-code platform that combines a visual interface with a plugin-based architecture so both citizen developers and engineers can collaborate effectively. Its data modeling engine, drag-and-drop UI builder, and workflow automation tools cover everything from simple CRUD apps to complex multi-tenant business applications.
Self-hosting NocoBase on your VPS removes per-user pricing, keeps sensitive business data on your own infrastructure, and gives development teams the freedom to install custom plugins and integrate with internal systems without any vendor restrictions.
Key features of NocoBase
Visual Data Modeling
Define tables, fields, and complex relationships through a visual interface, with support for all common field types including attachments, formulas, and lookups.
Drag-and-Drop UI Builder
Design responsive application interfaces by arranging blocks and components on a canvas, with no front-end code required for standard layouts.
Plugin-Based Architecture
Extend the platform with community or custom plugins for new field types, actions, and integrations without modifying the core application.
Workflow Automation
Build conditional business processes and approval flows visually, triggering actions on data changes without writing backend logic from scratch.
Role-Based Permissions
Control access to data and UI elements at the role level, supporting multi-tenancy and department-level isolation within a single installation.
Auto-Generated APIs
Every data model automatically exposes REST API endpoints, enabling integration with external systems and custom front-ends without extra development.
Why run NocoBase on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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