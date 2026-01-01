Deploy Nexus Repository Manager in one click installation.
Universal artifact repository manager supporting Maven, npm, Docker, PyPI, and more.
Choose a VPS plan for Nexus Repository Manager
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Nexus Repository Manager
Sonatype Nexus Repository Manager is the industry-standard artifact repository for storing, organizing, and distributing build artifacts across every major package format. It serves as a universal proxy cache for Maven Central, npm, PyPI, Docker Hub, and dozens of other registries, dramatically reducing external downloads and speeding up builds.
Self-hosting Nexus on your own VPS gives you full control over artifact storage, access policies, and security scanning. Teams get a single source of truth for all dependencies â€” public and private â€” without per-seat pricing or cloud storage limits.
Key features of Nexus Repository Manager
Universal format support
Host and proxy Maven, npm, NuGet, PyPI, Docker, Helm, Go, and many more formats from a single instance.
Proxy and cache
Cache remote artifacts locally so builds never fail because an upstream registry is slow or unavailable.
Private repositories
Publish proprietary libraries and Docker images to private hosted repositories with fine-grained access control.
Component search
Full-text search across all repositories lets developers quickly find specific artifact versions and their metadata.
Role-based access
Define granular privileges per repository so teams only see and publish to the repositories they own.
Why run Nexus Repository Manager on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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