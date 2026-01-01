Deploy Nexterm in one click installation.
Open-source server management for SSH, VNC, and RDP connections accessible entirely from your browser.
Choose a VPS plan for Nexterm
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Nexterm
Nexterm is an open-source server management platform that consolidates SSH terminal sessions, VNC desktops, and RDP connections into a single browser-accessible interface. Unlike traditional remote access tools that require a local client, Nexterm runs on your VPS and gives you a full connection hub accessible from any device with a browser.
Self-hosting Nexterm on your own VPS means your server credentials and session data never leave your infrastructure. The built-in SFTP file manager, session recording, monitoring, and support for organizations and 2FA make it a practical replacement for juggling multiple SSH clients, VNC viewers, and RDP tools.
Key features of Nexterm
SSH, VNC, and RDP
Manage SSH terminals, VNC desktops, and RDP sessions from a single browser tab â€” no local client installation required on any device.
SFTP file manager
Browse, upload, and download files on remote servers through a built-in SFTP interface without needing a separate FTP client.
Session recording
Record and replay terminal and desktop sessions for auditing, team review, or troubleshooting past changes.
Two-factor authentication
Protect access to all your servers with 2FA and OIDC SSO, ensuring only authorized users can open connections.
Multi-user organizations
Divide servers and credentials into organizations so teams can share access without exposing unrelated infrastructure.
Why run Nexterm on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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