Deploy New API in one click installation.
Unified LLM gateway for managing multiple AI providers with usage tracking, access control, and load balancing.
Choose a VPS plan for New API
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with New API
New API is an open-source LLM gateway that provides a single access point for OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, and dozens of other AI providers. It centralizes API key management, enforces usage quotas, tracks costs per user or team, and enables failover and load balancing across providers â€” all through a web dashboard.
Self-hosting New API on your VPS keeps sensitive AI credentials and usage data under your control, removes per-request gateway fees, and gives you the flexibility to add or swap providers without changing your application code.
Key features of New API
Unified Provider Gateway
Route requests to OpenAI, Claude, Gemini, and other LLMs through a single endpoint, switching providers without changing your application code.
Usage Tracking and Quotas
Monitor token consumption and costs per user, team, or project, and set hard limits to prevent unexpected AI spend across your organization.
Load Balancing and Failover
Distribute requests across multiple provider channels and automatically fall back to alternatives when a provider is unavailable, maximizing uptime.
Token-Based Access Control
Issue API tokens to teams and applications without exposing your actual provider credentials, keeping secrets centralized and revocable at any time.
Web Dashboard
Administer channels, users, and quotas through a built-in web interface with real-time usage logs and consumption analytics.
Why run New API on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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