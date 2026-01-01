Deploy n8n with AI Assistant in one click installation.
Workflow automation with a built-in AI chat that plans, builds, and debugs your automations for you.
Choose a VPS plan for n8n with AI Assistant
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with n8n with AI Assistant
n8n is a workflow automation platform that connects applications, services, and APIs through a visual node-based editor. This deployment adds n8n's AI Assistant, a chat interface that turns plain-language requests into working workflows â€” it picks the right nodes, wires them together, writes the expressions, and explains why an execution failed instead of leaving you to read logs.
The assistant runs code in a sandbox service deployed alongside n8n on your own VPS rather than a third-party cloud, so workflow logic, credentials, and generated code stay on your infrastructure. It is powered by Nexos AI, giving the assistant access to frontier models through a single key while you keep unlimited workflow executions and no per-task pricing.
Key features of n8n with AI Assistant
Chat-Driven Workflow Building
Describe the automation you want in plain language and the assistant assembles the nodes, connections, and expressions for you.
Self-Hosted Code Sandbox
Generated code executes in an isolated sandbox service running on your own VPS, so nothing is sent to an external execution provider.
Guided Error Debugging
Ask the assistant why an execution failed and get an explanation with a concrete fix instead of digging through raw execution logs.
Nexos AI Model Access
One Nexos AI key gives the assistant access to leading models, and you can switch the model it uses at any time.
Full n8n Automation Suite
Everything in standard n8n is included â€” hundreds of integrations, webhooks, schedules, and custom JavaScript nodes.
Data Stays On Your VPS
Workflow definitions, API credentials, and execution history are stored in a persistent volume you control and can back up freely.
Why run n8n with AI Assistant on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.