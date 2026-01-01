Mongo Express is a lightweight, open-source web UI for MongoDB built with Node.js and Bootstrap 5. It lets you connect to a MongoDB instance and immediately start browsing databases, exploring collections, editing documents, and running queries â€” all from a browser tab, with no local database client required. The interface handles full CRUD operations across databases, collections, and individual documents, and supports the complete range of BSON data types so documents are displayed and edited accurately.

Self-hosting Mongo Express alongside your MongoDB database on a VPS keeps both services on the same private network, so your database port is never exposed to the internet while the admin UI stays accessible over HTTPS through Traefik.