Deploy MistServer in one click installation.
Full-featured, open-source media toolkit for building and delivering stable internet streaming applications at scale.
Choose a VPS plan for MistServer
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with MistServer
MistServer is an open-source, full-featured streaming media toolkit designed for building internet streaming applications. It supports a wide range of input and output protocols â€” including RTMP, HLS, DASH, WebRTC, SRT, and RTSP â€” enabling you to ingest, process, and deliver media to any player or device. A built-in web UI on port 4242 provides complete server configuration, stream management, and real-time monitoring without additional tools.
Designed for developers building over-the-top (OTT) streaming applications, MistServer is lightweight, modular, and free to use for any purpose including commercial. Self-hosting on your VPS gives you full control over your streaming infrastructure with no per-viewer fees or third-party dependencies.
Key features of MistServer
Multi-protocol Support
Ingest and deliver streams over RTMP, HLS, DASH, WebRTC, SRT, and RTSP from a single server with no plugin configuration.
Web-based Configuration
Configure streams, manage inputs, and monitor server performance from the built-in web interface without command-line access.
Low Latency Streaming
SRT and WebRTC output options enable sub-second latency streaming for live events and interactive applications.
OTT Application Ready
Built for developers constructing OTT streaming platforms, MistServer handles the media delivery layer so you can focus on your application.
Modular Architecture
Remove unused protocol binaries to reduce the server footprint, keeping only the streaming protocols your application requires.
Why run MistServer on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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