Deploy Airsonic Advanced in one click installation.
Self-hosted media streaming server for your personal music collection, accessible from any device.
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What you can build with Airsonic Advanced
Airsonic Advanced is the actively maintained, community-driven fork of Airsonic — itself a free fork of Subsonic — focused on stable streaming of large personal music libraries. It transcodes on the fly to fit any device or bandwidth, indexes ID3 and folder-based libraries, and ships with a clean web player plus a Subsonic-compatible REST API supported by dozens of mobile and desktop clients.
Self-hosting Airsonic Advanced on your VPS keeps your music collection, listening history, and playlists on hardware you control — with no per-device caps, no subscription fees, and no streaming-service tracking.
Key features of Airsonic Advanced
On-the-fly transcoding
Streams to any client at the right bitrate, so a single library serves desktops, phones, and slow mobile connections without re-encoding files.
Subsonic-compatible API
Works with the full ecosystem of Subsonic clients — DSub, play:Sub, Symfonium, Ultrasonic, and more — across iOS, Android, and desktops.
Multi-user libraries
Per-user accounts with individual playlists, ratings, and last.fm scrobbling let households share one server without crossing histories.
Podcast subscriptions
Subscribe to podcast feeds directly in Airsonic, with automatic episode downloads alongside your music library.
Internet radio and jukebox
Stream internet radio stations and use the multi-player jukebox to push audio to multiple speakers at once.
Why run Airsonic Advanced on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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