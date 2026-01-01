Up to 70% off for Ampache

Deploy Ampache in one click installation.

Open-source music and video streaming server that turns your personal media collection into a private streaming service.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
$6.49 /mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Ampache in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Ampache

67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for $155.76 (regular price $467.76). Renews at $11.99/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for $215.76 (regular price $587.76). Renews at $14.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for $311.76 (regular price $1,031.76). Renews at $28.99/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for $623.76 (regular price $1,775.76). Renews at $49.99/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for $155.76 (regular price $467.76). Renews at $11.99/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for $215.76 (regular price $587.76). Renews at $14.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for $311.76 (regular price $1,031.76). Renews at $28.99/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for $623.76 (regular price $1,775.76). Renews at $49.99/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Ampache

Ampache is a self-hosted media streaming platform that transforms personal music and video collections into a private service accessible from any internet-connected device. Originally released in 2001 and continuously maintained under the AGPL license, it provides multi-user support, smart playlists, on-the-fly transcoding, and Subsonic API compatibility for broad client support across mobile apps, desktop players, and home automation systems.

Unlike commercial streaming services, Ampache stores no listening data with third parties, imposes no subscription fees, and places no limits on library size. Self-hosting gives you full ownership of your music and ensures your collection remains accessible regardless of platform licensing changes or service shutdowns.

Get started
What you can build with {name}

Key features of Ampache

On-the-Fly Transcoding

Automatically convert lossless FLAC files to mobile-friendly bitrates in real time, so you can stream high-quality audio on cellular networks without storing duplicate compressed copies.

Smart Playlists

Build playlists that automatically populate based on genre, rating, play count, or custom criteria, recreating the discovery experience of streaming services with your own library.

Multi-User Support

Create individual accounts for family members or collaborators, each with separate listening history, playlists, and permission levels, without duplicating media files.

Subsonic API Compatibility

Connect any Subsonic-compatible mobile app or desktop client to your Ampache instance, giving you access from virtually any device without being locked into a single interface.

Podcasts and Radio

Stream internet radio stations and subscribe to podcasts alongside your music library, making Ampache a single destination for all audio content.

Why run Ampache on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

Checking...

Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
Get started
Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Get started

Explore more apps to deploy

Immich

Immich

Immich is a high-performance self-hosted photo and video management solution

Select
Airsonic Advanced

Airsonic Advanced

Stream personal music libraries through a Subsonic-compatible API server

Select
AllTube

AllTube

Web interface for downloading videos from YouTube and other sites

Select
See all applications

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.