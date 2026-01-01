Deploy Mealie in one click installation.
Self-hosted recipe manager that imports recipes from any URL and turns them into weekly meal plans with shopping lists.
Choose a VPS plan for Mealie
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Mealie
Mealie is a self-hosted recipe manager that imports recipes from any website with a single click, stripping away ads and clutter to store clean, searchable recipes permanently on your server. It organizes recipes by tag and cuisine, scales servings automatically, and displays nutritional information â€” all in a mobile-friendly cooking mode.
Self-hosting Mealie means your recipe collection survives website shutdowns and platform pivots, shared household members can all access the same library, and weekly meal planning generates consolidated shopping lists without any subscription fees.
Key features of Mealie
One-Click Import
Paste any recipe URL and Mealie automatically extracts ingredients and instructions, saving hours of manual copying.
Meal Planning Calendar
Drag recipes onto a weekly calendar and generate a combined shopping list for all planned meals in one click.
Recipe Scaling
Adjust serving sizes and all ingredient quantities recalculate instantly â€” no manual arithmetic needed.
Household Sharing
Multi-user support lets every family member browse the same recipe library and contribute to the meal plan.
Permanent Storage
Recipes stored on your VPS remain accessible even when original websites change, remove content, or go offline.
Why run Mealie on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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