MapStore is an open-source WebGIS product developed by GeoSolutions that lets teams create, save, and share interactive maps, dashboards, and immersive geostories in the browser. It speaks the full stack of OGC standards (WMS, WMTS, WFS, WPS, CSW, 3D Tiles) and integrates natively with GeoServer, MapServer, ArcGIS REST services, and any standards-compliant geospatial backend.

Built on OpenLayers, Leaflet, and CesiumJS, MapStore unifies 2D and 3D viewers, a rich attribute table, charting widgets, and a context manager for tailoring map applications to different user groups. Self-hosting on a dedicated VPS keeps proprietary layers, basemaps, and analytics under your control while avoiding the per-user pricing of hosted GIS platforms.