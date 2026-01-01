Deploy M3DB in one click installation.
Distributed time-series database and Prometheus remote storage backend built at Uber for planet-scale metrics.
Choose a VPS plan for M3DB
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with M3DB
M3DB is an open-source distributed time-series database originally built at Uber to ingest, store, and query billions of metrics per second across thousands of hosts. It pairs an embedded etcd-backed coordinator with a high-compression TSDB engine purpose-built for monitoring workloads, and exposes a Prometheus-compatible remote read and remote write API plus PromQL queries through the m3coordinator on port 7201.
Self-hosting M3DB on your own VPS gives you long-term, cost-efficient retention for Prometheus and Graphite metrics, full control over namespaces and replication, and a single binary that can scale from a single node to a global multi-zone cluster as your data grows.
Key features of M3DB
Prometheus remote storage
Use M3DB as a drop-in long-term backend for Prometheus via remote read and remote write, keeping years of metrics without sampling.
PromQL query engine
Query stored metrics with native PromQL through m3coordinator, making M3DB compatible with Grafana and existing Prometheus dashboards.
High-compression TSDB
A purpose-built columnar storage engine with Gorilla-style compression keeps disk usage low even at millions of active time series.
Configurable namespaces
Define multiple namespaces with independent retention, block sizes, and resolution to balance fast queries against long-term storage costs.
Embedded etcd
The single-node image ships with embedded etcd for cluster topology and placement, removing the need for an external coordination service.
Graphite ingestion
Built-in Graphite Carbon ingestion lets teams consolidate Graphite and Prometheus metrics into one storage layer with a unified query API.
Why run M3DB on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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