Deploy Krayin CRM in one click installation.
Open-source Laravel CRM for managing leads, contacts, pipelines, and customer relationships end to end.
Choose a VPS plan for Krayin CRM
Every plan has everything you need and more
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.
What you can build with Krayin CRM
Krayin CRM is a free, open-source customer relationship management framework built on Laravel and Vue.js. It gives sales teams a full customer lifecycle workbench â€” from lead capture and qualification through pipeline tracking, quote generation, and post-sale activity â€” without per-user licensing or vendor lock-in.
Self-hosting Krayin on your own VPS keeps every lead, contact, email exchange, and revenue figure inside infrastructure you control, and lets developers extend the CRM through Laravel packages, custom attributes, and REST APIs to match the way your team actually sells.
Key features of Krayin CRM
Visual sales pipelines
Drag leads through customizable Kanban stages so reps and managers always see deal status at a glance.
Lead management
Capture leads from web forms, assign owners, score by source, and convert qualified prospects into accounts and quotes.
Custom attributes
Add tailored fields to leads, contacts, organizations, and quotes without touching code, matching the CRM to your sales process.
Quotes and products
Generate branded quotes from a built-in product catalog with tax and discount rules, then track them through to closed-won.
Email and activities
Log calls, meetings, and emails against any record, with calendar views and follow-up reminders to keep deals moving.
Web forms and APIs
Publish embeddable web forms for lead capture and use the REST API to sync data with your existing marketing stack.
Why run Krayin CRM on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Recommended server location:
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Launch locally. Grow globally
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.
30-day money-back guarantee
Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.
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