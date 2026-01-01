Deploy Koffan in one click installation.
Ultralight self-hosted shopping list app for couples and families with real-time sync, offline mode, and PWA install.
Choose a VPS plan for Koffan
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Koffan
Koffan is a self-hosted shopping list web application built for couples, families, and shared households. It syncs in real time between phones, tablets, and desktops over WebSockets, works offline as a Progressive Web App, and organizes products into custom sections with fuzzy auto-complete drawn from your own purchase history.
Self-hosting Koffan on a VPS keeps the household grocery list on infrastructure you control instead of a shopping SaaS. Written in Go with an embedded SQLite database, it runs in roughly 2.5 MB of RAM with a 16 MB disk footprint, ships with translations for thirteen languages, includes brute-force login protection, and exposes an optional REST API for automations, migrations, and integrations.
Key features of Koffan
Real-time sync
WebSocket-backed live updates keep every household member on the same list as items are added, checked, or edited.
Offline PWA
Install to your phone home screen and keep adding or checking off items with no connection â€” changes sync when back online.
Multiple lists
Create separate lists per store or purpose with custom icons, and reuse product sections like Dairy, Vegetables, or Cleaning.
Ultralight footprint
Written in Go on a SQLite backend â€” around 16 MB on disk and 2.5 MB of RAM, ideal for even the smallest VPS plan.
Smart auto-complete
Fuzzy search suggests products from your past shopping history and remembers which section each item belongs to.
REST API access
Optional API token unlocks programmatic access for automations, integrations, and migrating lists between instances.
Why run Koffan on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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