Kill Bill is a battle-tested open-source billing and payment platform used in production by companies processing millions of invoices a month. It handles the entire monetization stack â€” catalog management, subscriptions, recurring invoicing, taxes, and payment routing â€” through a pluggable architecture that lets you mix and match payment gateways, tax engines, and analytics providers without rewriting business logic.

Self-hosting Kill Bill keeps customer payment metadata, subscription history, and pricing rules under your full control, with no per-transaction fees or vendor lock-in. The included Kaui admin UI gives finance and support teams a web console for accounts, invoices, refunds, and plan changes without writing a single API call.