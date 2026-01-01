Karaoke Eternal is a fully self-hosted karaoke party platform that turns any screen into a karaoke display. Guests join a room by scanning a QR code and queue songs directly from their mobile browser — no app installation required. The host controls playback from any browser, while multiple independent rooms let you run simultaneous sessions with separate queues.

Supported formats include MP3+G tracks with CDG lyrics, zipped MP3+G, MP4 karaoke videos, and WebGL visualizations for tracks without lyrics. Media and settings are stored in an embedded SQLite database with no external database service required. Initial admin setup completes on first access through the web interface. Self-hosting on your VPS keeps your karaoke library private and always available whenever a party starts.