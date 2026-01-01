Deploy Kaneo in one-click installation.
Open-source project management tool built for simplicity, with kanban boards, task tracking, and GitHub integration.
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What you can build with Kaneo
Kaneo is a self-hosted project management application that focuses on providing what teams need without unnecessary complexity. It organizes work through projects, tasks, and kanban boards, with real-time collaboration via WebSocket connections so team members see updates without refreshing the page.
Unlike enterprise project management tools that add layers of rarely-used features, Kaneo is built around a minimal interface. It integrates with GitHub repositories to link code changes to project tasks, and supports GitHub OAuth so teams can authenticate with existing developer accounts. All project data is stored in a PostgreSQL database on your own infrastructure.
Key features of Kaneo
Kanban Task Boards
Visualize project work as movable task cards across workflow columns, giving the whole team a shared view of what is in progress and what is done.
GitHub Integration
Connect GitHub repositories to projects and sync code activity directly into the project timeline without switching between tools.
Real-Time Collaboration
WebSocket connections push board updates to all active team members instantly, so the board always reflects the current state without manual refreshes.
GitHub OAuth Login
Team members sign in with their existing GitHub accounts, removing the need to manage a separate set of credentials for the project tool.
Minimal by Design
Kaneo ships only the features teams actually use â€” projects, tasks, and boards â€” without the configuration overhead of enterprise-grade alternatives.
Why run Kaneo on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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