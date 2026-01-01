Kan is a self-hosted, open-source Kanban board designed for teams that want full control over their project data. Built with Next.js and PostgreSQL, it delivers the familiar card-and-board workflow of Trello without the per-seat pricing or data lock-in. Boards, cards, labels, and team workspaces are all included out of the box.

Hosting Kan on your own VPS means your project data stays private and on infrastructure you control. With support for email/password sign-in and over 20 OAuth providers â€” including Google, GitHub, and Microsoft â€” your team can start collaborating without additional setup.