Up to 70% off for Jump

Deploy Jump in one click installation.

A self-hosted startpage and real-time status page that gives you instant access to all your favourite sites from a single, stylish dashboard.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Jump in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Jump

67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Jump

Jump is a lightweight, self-hosted startpage and real-time status monitor designed to keep all your important links organised in one place. Built with PHP and served as a single Docker container, it loads fast, stays secure, and requires no database or external dependencies to run. Sites can be defined manually via a JSON file, automatically discovered from running Docker containers, or a combination of both.

Jump supports custom background images and Unsplash integration, multi-language display, tag-based site categorisation, keyboard-driven search with configurable search engines, and optional Open Weather Map integration for local time and weather. Its clean, responsive design adapts to desktop and mobile, letting you reach any bookmarked service with a single click from any device.

Get started
What you can build with {name}

Key features of Jump

Real-Time Status Monitoring

Jump checks the availability of every site on your dashboard and displays live status indicators so you know instantly if a service is down.

Docker Auto-Discovery

Automatically list running Docker containers as dashboard entries using container labels, keeping your startpage in sync with your infrastructure without manual updates.

Tag-Based Organisation

Group sites with tags and navigate between themed pages, keeping your most-used links visible on the home screen while longer lists stay neatly categorised.

Keyboard-Driven Search

Open the multi-engine search bar with Ctrl+Shift+/ and search Google, DuckDuckGo, Bing, or any custom engine without reaching for the mouse.

Custom Backgrounds and Weather

Use your own background images or connect Unsplash for random scenery, and add an Open Weather Map API key to display local time and current weather conditions.

Zero Database Required

Jump runs as a single container with no external database, making it trivially easy to deploy, back up, and move between servers.

Why run Jump on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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