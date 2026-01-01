Deploy IT Tools in one click installation.
Self-hosted collection of developer utilities â€” encoders, formatters, hash generators, and network tools in one interface.
Choose a VPS plan for IT Tools
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with IT Tools
IT Tools brings together dozens of essential utilities for developers, system administrators, and IT professionals into a single, clean web interface. From JSON formatters and JWT decoders to subnet calculators and password generators, every tool runs entirely in the browser so sensitive data never leaves your device.
Self-hosting IT Tools on a VPS gives your team a private, always-available toolbox without depending on public online services. It is particularly valuable in organizations with security policies against using third-party web tools or in environments with restricted outbound internet access.
Key features of IT Tools
Client-Side Processing
All operations run directly in the browser â€” sensitive data like tokens, hashes, and certificates never reach the server.
Crypto and Hash Tools
Generate MD5, SHA, and bcrypt hashes, create UUIDs, decode JWT tokens, and work with Base64 and HMAC without leaving the interface.
Code Formatters
Beautify and minify JSON, SQL, XML, CSS, and JavaScript instantly to clean up output from APIs, logs, or build pipelines.
Network Utilities
IPv4 and IPv6 subnet calculators, port checkers, and MAC address lookup tools for daily network administration tasks.
Generators and Converters
Strong password generation, lorem ipsum, date conversion, unit conversion, and base conversion in one searchable interface.
Why run IT Tools on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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