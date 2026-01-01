Deploy Harness in one click installation.
End-to-end developer platform combining Git hosting, CI/CD pipelines, and cloud dev environments in one tool.
Choose a VPS plan for Harness
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Harness
Harness Open Source is a comprehensive DevOps platform that unifies source code management, automated CI/CD pipelines, hosted development environments (Gitspaces), and artifact registries into a single solution. As the evolution of Drone CI, it extends beyond continuous integration to deliver a full software delivery platform under the Apache 2.0 license.
Self-hosting Harness on your VPS gives you unlimited build minutes, artifact storage, and team members at a fixed cost, with complete ownership of source code and pipeline data. No throttling, no per-seat pricing, and no vendor lock-in â€” just a full-featured DevOps platform running on hardware you control.
Key features of Harness
Integrated SCM
Host Git repositories with full commit, branch, merge, and pull request workflows alongside code review, branch protection, and secrets scanning.
Production-Ready CI/CD
Build, test, and deploy any language or framework with containerized pipeline steps, hundreds of reusable templates, and one-click migration from GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, and CircleCI.
Gitspaces Dev Environments
Provide developers with instantly-ready, pre-configured cloud development environments accessible from VS Code, JetBrains, or the browser â€” eliminating setup time entirely.
Artifact Registry
Store and proxy Docker images, Helm charts, and custom packages in a built-in registry with upstream caching to speed up builds and reduce external dependencies.
Security Scanning
Automatically detect secrets and vulnerabilities in code and dependencies before they reach production, enforcing quality gates as part of every pipeline run.
Why run Harness on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.