GreptimeDB is a Rust-built open-source observability database that stores metrics, logs, and traces as wide events in a single columnar engine. One database replaces the typical Prometheus, Loki, and Elasticsearch trio, letting you JOIN across signals in SQL and serve dashboards, alerting, and AI agents from one backend instead of three.

Self-hosting GreptimeDB on your own VPS keeps high-cardinality telemetry under your control with no per-datapoint SaaS billing, and the same instance speaks Prometheus remote write, OpenTelemetry, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and InfluxDB line protocol â€” so existing collectors and dashboards plug in without rewrites.