Gotenberg is a developer-focused, stateless HTTP API for PDF generation and document conversion. Built on Chromium and LibreOffice, it converts HTML pages, Markdown, URLs, Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, and more into PDFs with a single API call â€” no client libraries, no installation dependencies, and no state to manage between requests.

Self-hosting Gotenberg on your VPS keeps document processing within your infrastructure, eliminating per-conversion SaaS fees, removing data privacy concerns around sensitive documents, and enabling integration with internal services that external APIs cannot reach.