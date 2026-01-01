Deploy Gogs in one click installation.
Painless self-hosted Git service written in Go â€” lightweight, fast, and easy to run on any server.
Choose a VPS plan for Gogs
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Gogs
Gogs (Go Git Service) is a self-hosted Git service built for simplicity and minimal resource use. Written in Go, it provides repository management, issue tracking, wiki support, and team organization through a clean web interface, and runs efficiently even on small VPS instances.
Self-hosting Gogs keeps your source code on infrastructure you own, with no per-user fees and no dependency on external hosting platforms. This deployment pairs Gogs with PostgreSQL for reliable data storage and includes SSH port forwarding for standard Git push and pull workflows.
Key features of Gogs
Git repository hosting
Full repository management with branch browsing, commit history, and merge request workflows in a simple web interface.
Issue tracking
Built-in issue tracker with labels, milestones, and assignment keeps project work organized alongside the code.
SSH and HTTPS Git access
Developers push and pull over SSH or HTTPS using standard Git clients without any workflow changes.
Minimal resource usage
Gogs runs on low-spec hardware, making it a practical Git hosting choice for small servers and home labs.
Webhook integrations
Webhook support triggers CI/CD systems and external services on push events for automated build and deployment pipelines.
Why run Gogs on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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