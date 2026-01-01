GitLab Community Edition is an all-in-one DevOps platform that combines Git repository hosting, CI/CD automation, issue tracking, code review, and container registry in a single self-hosted application. It eliminates the need to integrate multiple separate tools and gives teams a complete software development lifecycle platform under full organizational control.

Self-hosting GitLab removes per-user pricing and keeps source code, CI/CD secrets, and security scan results on infrastructure you own. Note: initial startup takes 3-10 minutes as all internal services initialize â€” 502 errors during this window are normal. Minimum 2 CPU cores and 4 GB RAM recommended for small team deployments.