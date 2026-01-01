GitIngest bridges traditional codebases and AI-powered development workflows by transforming entire Git repositories into structured, token-efficient text that language models can process effectively. It extracts code with intelligent formatting, respects gitignore patterns, and provides token count estimates so developers can plan API costs before submitting large extracts.

Self-hosting GitIngest ensures proprietary source code never passes through external servers. Unlike the public service, your own instance imposes no rate limits, enabling unlimited repository processing for teams with heavy AI-assisted development needs.