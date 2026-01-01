Deploy GeoNetwork in one click installation.
Open-source catalog application for managing geospatial metadata, datasets, and interactive map services.
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What you can build with GeoNetwork
GeoNetwork is a standards-based, open-source catalog application built to manage spatially referenced resources across organizations. Developed under the OSGeo foundation, it provides metadata editing, federated search, and an embedded map viewer that work with ISO 19115/19139, Dublin Core, and OGC API Records out of the box.
Self-hosting GeoNetwork keeps full control over sensitive geospatial datasets, harvesting credentials, and access policies on your own VPS. This template bundles PostGIS for relational storage and Elasticsearch for fast indexed search, so the catalog is production-ready the moment it boots.
Key features of GeoNetwork
Spatial metadata catalog
Manage ISO 19115/19139, Dublin Core, and INSPIRE-compliant records with built-in validation and templated editing.
Federated harvesting
Pull metadata from CSW, OAI-PMH, WMS, WFS, and other GeoNetwork nodes on a schedule to build a single discovery layer.
Elasticsearch search
Full-text and faceted spatial search powered by a bundled Elasticsearch backend for sub-second results across millions of records.
Embedded map viewer
Preview WMS, WMTS, and WFS layers directly from a record using the integrated OpenLayers-based map client.
OGC API Records
Expose catalog content through CSW 2.0.2 and the modern OGC API Records standard for downstream geoportal integrations.
PostGIS backend
Ships with a PostGIS database so spatial geometries, links, and access rules persist in a proven open-source GIS engine.
Why run GeoNetwork on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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