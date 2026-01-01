Deploy Foxel in one-click installation.
Self-hosted private cloud storage with AI-powered semantic search across photos, videos, and documents.
Choose a VPS plan for Foxel
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Foxel
Foxel is an open-source private cloud storage platform that unifies files across local disks, S3, WebDAV, SFTP, FTP, Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, and other backends behind a single web interface. Its standout feature is AI-powered semantic search, which lets you find photos, videos, and documents by natural language descriptions rather than filenames.
Self-hosting Foxel keeps your personal media library, work archives, and shared team files on infrastructure you fully control â€” no per-seat fees, no proprietary lock-in, and no third party scanning your data to build embeddings. Role-based access control, signed share links, and protocol mappings via S3 API and WebDAV make it suitable for both individuals and small teams.
Key features of Foxel
Semantic AI search
Find photos and documents by describing them in plain language using configurable embedding models and Milvus or Qdrant vector databases.
Unified storage backends
Connect local disks, S3, WebDAV, SFTP, FTP, Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, and more behind one browsing interface with pluggable adapters.
Role-based access control
Define custom roles with path-based read, write, delete, and share permissions using wildcards, regex, and priority-ordered rules.
Built-in file preview
Stream images, videos, PDFs, Office documents, text, and source code directly in the browser without downloading the original file.
Protocol mappings
Expose your storage through S3-compatible endpoints, WebDAV mounts, and signed direct links for scripts, apps, and OS file managers.
Plugin and AI agent
Extend the platform with manifest-based plugins and an integrated AI agent that performs file operations and automation tasks.
Why run Foxel on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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