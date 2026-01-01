Foxel is an open-source private cloud storage platform that unifies files across local disks, S3, WebDAV, SFTP, FTP, Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, and other backends behind a single web interface. Its standout feature is AI-powered semantic search, which lets you find photos, videos, and documents by natural language descriptions rather than filenames.

Self-hosting Foxel keeps your personal media library, work archives, and shared team files on infrastructure you fully control â€” no per-seat fees, no proprietary lock-in, and no third party scanning your data to build embeddings. Role-based access control, signed share links, and protocol mappings via S3 API and WebDAV make it suitable for both individuals and small teams.