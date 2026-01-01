Deploy FossFLOW in one click installation.
Privacy-first browser-based isometric diagramming tool for visualizing infrastructure and system architecture.
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What you can build with FossFLOW
FossFLOW is an open-source Progressive Web App for creating professional isometric infrastructure diagrams directly in your browser. Unlike cloud diagramming tools that store your architecture documentation on third-party servers, FossFLOW operates entirely client-side. With auto-save every 5 seconds, JSON export, and offline support, it keeps sensitive network topologies and system designs under your control at all times.
Deploying FossFLOW on your VPS adds server-side diagram persistence so diagrams survive browser sessions and are accessible to your whole team from any device â€” without emailing files or relying on commercial platforms subject to data retention policies and security breaches.
Key features of FossFLOW
Isometric Diagramming
Create 3D-style isometric diagrams that communicate infrastructure layouts, rack configurations, and system tiers more clearly than flat 2D diagrams.
Auto-Save Every 5s
Work is saved automatically every 5 seconds, eliminating the risk of losing progress during long diagramming sessions.
Offline Support
Create and edit diagrams without an internet connection â€” all processing happens in your browser with no server round-trips required.
JSON Import & Export
Share diagrams as portable JSON files or import existing diagrams for editing without any proprietary format lock-in.
No Accounts Required
The application requires no user registration or authentication, making it instantly accessible for anyone on your team.
Why run FossFLOW on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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