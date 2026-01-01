Formbricks is an open-source experience management platform built as a self-hostable alternative to Qualtrics and SurveyMonkey. Product and marketing teams use it to build surveys that reach users exactly where they are â€” inside web applications via JavaScript SDK, on standalone link pages, embedded in websites, or delivered through email campaigns. All responses flow into a unified dashboard with segmentation and filtering built in.

Self-hosting Formbricks on your VPS gives you full ownership of every survey response and audience segment without data leaving your infrastructure. The first user to register after deployment becomes the administrator, with no default credentials to distribute. PostgreSQL and Valkey are pre-configured and ready to go from first boot.