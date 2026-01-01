Flagsmith is an open-source feature flag and remote config platform that lets developers ship code behind toggles, target features to user segments, and run A/B tests without redeploying. Built as a self-hosted alternative to LaunchDarkly and Split, it provides per-environment flag values, percentage rollouts, multivariate variations, audit logs, and SDKs for every major programming language and mobile framework.

Self-hosting Flagsmith on your VPS keeps every feature flag, user segment, and rollout decision inside your infrastructure rather than passing through a third-party SaaS that could see how your product is rolled out. The bundled task processor handles webhook delivery, scheduled flag changes, and audit log archival asynchronously without blocking flag evaluation requests.