Deploy Firefly in one click installation.
Simple WireGuard VPN server with a web management interface for creating and managing secure VPN connections without networking expertise.
Choose a VPS plan for Firefly
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Firefly
Firefly is a streamlined WireGuard VPN server that pairs the high-performance, modern cryptography of WireGuard with an accessible web UI for managing clients, generating configurations, and monitoring connections. It eliminates the complexity of traditional WireGuard setup so you can have a secure VPN running in minutes rather than hours.
Deploying Firefly on your own VPS gives you a dedicated public IP for reliable VPN access, enterprise-grade bandwidth without ISP throttling, and complete independence from third-party VPN providers that log traffic or suffer unexpected outages.
Key features of Firefly
One-Click Client Setup
Generate WireGuard client configurations and QR codes for mobile devices directly from the web UI â€” no command-line knowledge required.
Automatic SSL Certificates
Firefly provides free SSL certificates automatically, securing the management interface without any manual certificate configuration.
Cross-Platform Clients
Works with all official WireGuard clients on iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux â€” connect any device with a single configuration file.
Real-Time Monitoring
Dashboard shows active connections and per-client bandwidth usage so you always know who is connected and how much traffic they are using.
No System WireGuard Needed
Runs entirely in Docker without requiring WireGuard to be installed on the host OS, simplifying deployment and keeping the host system clean.
Why run Firefly on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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