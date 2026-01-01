Deploy FileGator in one click installation.
Self-hosted multi-user file manager with role-based permissions, archive support, and media preview â€” no database required.
Choose a VPS plan for FileGator
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with FileGator
FileGator is an open-source, self-hosted file manager that provides a clean web interface for uploading, downloading, organizing, and sharing files on your server. Built on a flat-file architecture with no database dependency, it runs as a single lightweight service with user accounts and permissions stored in a simple JSON file. Role-based access lets you create admin, user, and guest accounts â€” each with configurable permissions for reading, writing, uploading, downloading, renaming, deleting, and archiving files.
Self-hosting FileGator on your VPS keeps all files on infrastructure you control, with no storage quotas, no subscription fees, and no third-party access to your data. It runs on minimal resources, making it straightforward to deploy alongside other services without dedicating a full server to file management.
Key features of FileGator
Multi-user permissions
Create admin, user, and guest accounts with independent per-operation permissions â€” controlling who can read, upload, download, rename, delete, and archive files separately.
No database needed
All user accounts and configuration are stored in flat JSON files, removing the database requirement and keeping the deployment simple and portable.
Archive management
Create and extract ZIP archives through the browser without SSH or command-line tools, making bulk file transfers and backups straightforward.
Public share links
Generate public download links for files or folders so external recipients can access specific content without needing an account on the server.
Media preview
Preview images, videos, audio, and text files directly in the browser â€” no download required to confirm the right file before sharing.
Why run FileGator on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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