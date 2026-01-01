FalkorDB is an open-source graph database engine built on top of Redis, designed for high-performance graph queries using the OpenCypher query language. It stores graph data natively in memory, enabling sub-millisecond traversal times across complex entity relationships â€” making it a strong fit for GraphRAG pipelines, recommendation engines, fraud detection, identity graphs, and network topology analysis.

FalkorDB ships with a built-in browser-based UI on port 3000, letting you explore graphs, run Cypher queries, and visualize node and edge relationships without any additional tooling. Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps your graph data fully under your control with no query limits, no per-node pricing, and direct access to fine-tune performance settings.