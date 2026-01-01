Deploy ExpenseOwl in one click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted expense tracker with dashboard charts, category management, and CSV import/export â€” no database required.
Choose a VPS plan for ExpenseOwl
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ExpenseOwl
ExpenseOwl is a minimal self-hosted expense tracking application that stores all data in local JSON files with no external database required. It provides a clean dashboard with pie charts and cashflow summaries, a sortable expense table for reviewing entries, and a settings panel for managing categories, currency, and data import/export.
Self-hosting ExpenseOwl on your own VPS means your personal financial records never leave your infrastructure. The lightweight design deploys in seconds with no database service to maintain, making it one of the simplest ways to take full ownership of your personal finance data.
Key features of ExpenseOwl
Spending Dashboard
Pie charts and cashflow summaries give an instant visual breakdown of spending patterns across all tracked categories.
Category Management
Define and edit custom expense categories in the settings panel to match your personal or household budgeting system.
CSV Import and Export
Move data in and out of ExpenseOwl using CSV files â€” useful for importing history from other apps or creating portable backups.
No Database Required
All expense data is stored in local JSON files on the named volume, so there is no Postgres or MySQL service to configure or maintain.
PWA Support
Install ExpenseOwl as a Progressive Web App on desktop or mobile for a native app-like experience directly from the browser.
Why run ExpenseOwl on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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