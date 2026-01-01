Deploy Ever Gauzy in one click installation.
Open-source business platform combining ERP, CRM, HRM, ATS, and project management in one workspace.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Ever Gauzy
Ever Gauzy is an open-source business management platform that unifies ERP, CRM, HRM, ATS, and project management into a single workspace. It is designed for agencies, consultancies, and service-based teams that need to track time, manage payroll, run sales pipelines, and report on profitability without stitching together five separate SaaS subscriptions.
Self-hosting Gauzy on your own VPS keeps client data, contracts, invoices, and HR records under your full control, with no per-user fees and no vendor lock-in. The platform is actively developed by Ever Co., with thousands of contributors on GitHub and an open-source license that allows commercial self-hosting.
Key features of Ever Gauzy
Unified ERP suite
Finance, inventory, purchasing, and accounting modules share a single data model so reports always reflect the same numbers across departments.
Built-in CRM
Track leads, deals, contacts, and pipelines alongside invoicing and project delivery without exporting data between separate tools.
HRM and ATS
Manage employees, candidates, time off, contracts, and the full hiring pipeline from job posting to onboarding in one place.
Time tracking and timesheets
Native time tracking with manual and automatic entries feeds directly into payroll, invoicing, and project profitability reports.
Multi-tenant workspaces
Run multiple organizations and teams on one deployment with separate data, permissions, and billing for each tenant.
Open integration API
REST and GraphQL APIs plus webhook integrations with GitHub, Hubstaff, Upwork, and Make.com let you extend Gauzy to fit existing workflows.
Why run Ever Gauzy on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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