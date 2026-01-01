Erugo is a self-hosted file-sharing platform built on Laravel and Vue.js that lets you send and receive files securely without relying on cloud storage services. Shares use human-friendly URLs instead of random tokens, and each transfer can be protected with a password, capped at a download limit, or set to expire automatically after a date or time threshold.

Unlike subscription-based cloud services, Erugo stores all files on your own VPS with no storage limits imposed by a pricing tier. A reverse share feature lets guests upload files directly to your server via a single-use invite link, and customizable branding makes the interface match your organization or personal domain.