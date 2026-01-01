DVinyl is an open-source collection manager built for physical media enthusiasts who want a single, customizable home for their vinyls, CDs, cassettes, books, comics, Blu-rays, DVDs, and video games. It pulls rich metadata and cover art from Discogs, Hardcover, TMDB, and IGDB, then estimates market value for music releases so collectors can track what their shelves are actually worth.

Self-hosting DVinyl on your own VPS keeps your full collection inventory, location tags, and wishlist data under your control instead of locked inside a third-party app or spreadsheet. The bundled MongoDB database ensures your catalog persists across updates, and a private authentication system lets you browse alone or share a read-only view with friends.