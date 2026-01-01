Domoticz is a lightweight home automation server that lets you monitor and control a wide range of smart home devices â€” switches, sensors, thermostats, energy meters, weather stations, and more â€” all from a single web interface. It supports hundreds of hardware protocols and integrations including Z-Wave, Zigbee, RFXCOM, P1 meters, and MQTT, making it compatible with most popular smart home ecosystems.

Running Domoticz on your own VPS puts you in full control of your automation rules, historical sensor data, and device access â€” with no cloud dependency, no subscription fees, and no privacy risks from third-party services. Its low resource footprint makes it well suited for always-on deployments on a modest VPS.