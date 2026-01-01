Deploy DbGate in one click installation.
Open-source cross-platform database manager supporting MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Redis, and many more SQL and NoSQL engines.
Choose a VPS plan for DbGate
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with DbGate
DbGate is an open-source cross-platform database manager that handles MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, SQLite, SQL Server, MongoDB, Redis, ClickHouse, CockroachDB, Cassandra, and Amazon Redshift through a single web-based interface. Instead of switching between vendor-specific tools, you connect to every database from one workspace, run multi-tab SQL or NoSQL queries, edit tables inline, and compare schemas across environments.
Self-hosting DbGate on your own VPS keeps connection strings, saved queries, and exported data entirely on your infrastructure with no cloud telemetry or per-seat licensing. The browser interface is accessible from any device, making it useful for ad-hoc data inspection, day-to-day administration, and collaborative debugging without installing a desktop client on every developer machine.
Key features of DbGate
SQL and NoSQL together
Connect to MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQL Server, MongoDB, Redis, SQLite, ClickHouse, CockroachDB, Cassandra, and more from a single workspace without juggling vendor-specific clients.
Multi-tab query editor
Run SQL or MongoDB queries across multiple tabs with autocomplete, syntax highlighting, and persistent history that survives reconnects and restarts.
Visual table editor
Browse, filter, sort, and edit rows inline with a spreadsheet-like grid, then commit changes through a generated SQL diff before they hit the database.
Schema compare and export
Diff schemas between two databases, generate migration SQL, and export tables or queries to CSV, JSON, SQL dumps, or Excel directly from the browser.
ER diagram designer
Visualize relationships with an interactive ER diagram, then export the layout as SVG or PNG for documentation and architecture reviews.
Why run DbGate on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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