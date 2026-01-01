Dasharr is an open-source Rust and Vue dashboard built specifically for users of private torrent trackers. It periodically polls each indexer you enable, stores the history in PostgreSQL, and surfaces long-term trends in upload, download, ratio, bonus points, and bounty that the trackers themselves rarely expose beyond the current value.

Self-hosting Dasharr on your VPS keeps every API key and the full history of your tracker accounts entirely on your own infrastructure rather than a third-party service. Stats are collected every six hours in the background so you can correlate uploads, automated tools, and bounty spending across all your trackers in a single timeline.